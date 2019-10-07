Safety forum, more accommodation on the cards for UniZulu students

A security forum is on the cards for University of Zululand (UniZulu) students living off-campus.

Landlords and the Mkhwanazi Tribal Authority came to an agreement at a meeting last week, reports Zululand Observer.

Although the parties have not disclosed full details on how the forum would work, UniZulu administrator Nontobeko Zulu said it would be a step forward to assist the students.

ALSO READ: University of Zululand in chaos after roommate stabbed to death over ‘silly argument’

Off-campus accommodation has been under scrutiny after a male student was shot and injured at one of the cottages two weeks ago.

This resulted in violent student protest action which shut down all activities on the KwaDlangezwa campus.

Students not only expressed their safety concerns about those living off-campus, but also voiced their dissatisfaction about poor living conditions.

A grant of R235 million to the university by the department of higher education will soon see new accommodation facilities being constructed and old buildings renovated.

According to Zulu, the resolution to provide 3,500 new bed spaces over the next three years still stands as adapted by the council.

“We expect construction to begin later this year or at the beginning of 2020.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.