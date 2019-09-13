Education 13.9.2019 08:59 am

University of Pretoria student, 18, jumps to her death

Noxolo Sibiya
The main building of the University of Pretoria. Image: Education Mag

Police confirmed a suicide note was found.

A University of Pretoria student died in a suspected suicide at an off-campus residence in Sunnyside on Thursday morning, reports the Pretoria East Rekord.

Police spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela said the 18-year-old woman jumped off a high-level building, falling to her death.

“A suicide note was found in her room,” he said.

“The family has been notified and police are investigating.”

University spokesperson Rikus Delport said the university was in contact with the student’s family.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones and friends,” he said.

