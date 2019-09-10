AfriForum Youth have written to the University of Pretoria (UP) to oppose its proposal to change its logo.

The university this week said it was changing its logo in accordance with the UP council decision in 2017, reports Pretoria East Rekord.

University spokesperson Rikus Delport said the university was surveying its staff, students, and various stakeholders for their views on the alterations, and that its decision would be informed by the survey.

“To this end, the council wanted to establish if the logo still represents the values and aspirations of the UP community,” he said.

AfriForum’s Chantelle du Preez said although students, staff, and alumni were allowed an opportunity to take part, the change of logo was another tactic by the university’s executive to “get rid of all heritage and pride”.

“AfriForum youth urgently wrote to Prof Themba Mosia vice-principal of student affairs, residence affairs and accommodation, asking that the process of possible change be explained to us. We also insist on the period during which students, staff and alumni may take part being extended to allow all interested parties sufficient time to voice their opinions,” she said.

Du Preez said the questions in the survey were designed not to be neutral so as to achieve a predetermined result. She said the logo change was yet another case of unnecessary expenditure of university funds similar to the decision to change the names of residences.

“There are students who are financially unable to settle their accounts. Now the university wants to spend this money on changing the university’s coat of arms instead of assisting their students,” she said. AfriForum Youth, in collaboration with students and alumni, would follow the necessary process to oppose this change.

Delport said the university’s ceremonial logo, used on degrees and certificates, would not change.

“The decision to change the logo can only be made by the UP council, the university’s highest decision-making body, and I want to emphasise that no decision has yet been taken.

“The results of the survey will be presented to the UP council at its next meeting, thereafter communicated to all stakeholders.”

Last year, the university renamed some of its residents “to provide a more multicultural, inclusive living environment for students”.

