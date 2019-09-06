Education 6.9.2019 07:36 pm

Concern after two pupils from Gauteng school take their own lives in same week

News24 Wire
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Itumeleng English / African News Agency (ANA)

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Itumeleng English / African News Agency (ANA)

Both pupils attended Noordwyk Secondary School in Midrand, Gauteng

Counselling has been arranged for pupils at Noordwyk Secondary School in Midrand, Gauteng, after two Grade 11 pupils took their own lives, the provincial education department said on Friday.

Dimakatso Shai, 17, allegedly took her own life on Monday, while 18-year-old Seandaryl Masuku died on Thursday.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said police were investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

“It is unfortunate and regrettable that learners took their own lives in this manner. We take this time to send our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and the school community, during this time of grief.

“No words are enough to express our sorrow at a loss of a child. We hope that the families will find comfort in the knowledge that we too share their loss.”

A memorial service was held for Shai on Thursday. She will be buried on Saturday.

Memorial and funeral services arrangements for Masuku will be announced in due course.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Lesufi to sue Dan Roodt for alleging he’s not a South African 6.9.2019
Teacher linked to Amy’Leigh’s kidnapping suspended 5.9.2019
Lesufi shuts down 20 bogus schools in Ivory Park 27.8.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition