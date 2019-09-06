DA student stabbed eight times at TUT following SRC elections

A member of the Democratic Alliance (DA) student’s movement has been stabbed eight times at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) Soshanguve campus following its Student Representative Council (SRC) elections, the university has confirmed.

Crezanne Bosch, a member of the provincial legislature as well as a constituency leader for the DA students organisation in Gauteng, alerted The Citizen to the incident. Bosch says it is alleged to have been a member of the Pan-Africanist Movement of Azania (Pasma), who committed the stabbing.

“I do not know the full extent of what the fight was about, but TUT had SRC elections and after this, when the vote counting started, they closed the voting stations and some of the students from the different parties were waiting for the results to be counted. “They hired additional security deployed specifically for election day to ensure there was no volatile situation like in previous years, but these security stood by and did absolutely nothing” as the stabbing took place, Bosch says. Bosch confirmed that the victim was being treated at the George Mukhari Hospital in northern Pretoria, and that she had visited him. She could not comment on his medical status and also said she was reluctant to name him at this point for safety reasons. “I’m waiting at the hospital to see the student but he has been admitted and his family is with him,” she said.

Bosch added that the DA will soon release a statement condemning the violence.