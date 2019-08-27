Lesufi shuts down 20 bogus schools in Ivory Park

The Gauteng MEC for education and youth development, Panyaza Lesufi, shut down 20 bogus schools in Ivory Park on Monday, reports Kempton Express.

Among the bogus schools were Star Combined, Four Comprehensive, and Our Legacy Combined, which accounted for more than 400 learners.

The department has begun to conduct an audit with the intention to accommodate all affected learners in neighbouring schools, said Lesufi.

“My interest lies in protecting the future of these children and as such, they must all be accommodated in public schools. We call upon parents to cooperate and not continue to register their children in unregistered learning institutions,” warned Lesufi.

