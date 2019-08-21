Limpopo principal who slapped pupils in viral video suspended

The Limpopo department of education has suspended and charged the educator captured in a video last week slapping learners at Bopedi Bapedi Secondary School in the Sekhukhune South District.

The educator has since been identified as ML Maesela, who is the principal of the school.

In the video, Maesela is seen taking turns slapping both male and female pupils in the class.

A pupil appears to be secretly recording the ordeal.

“The departmental team has now completed investigations and disciplinary action is being undertaken against Mr Maesela.

“Informed by the seriousness of the alleged transgression, he was served with a letter of precautionary suspension from duty and charged with misconduct for administering corporal punishment to learners.

Limpopo education department spokesperson Sam Makondo said: “The precautionary suspension is to ensure that Mr Maesela doesn’t interfere with the learners as chief witnesses or get intimidated by his presence in the school premises.

“The department does not tolerate any of its educators, who in this day and age, still administers corporal punishment to learners. Corporal punishment is outlawed in our schools and no longer plays a part in the disciplining of learners,” Makondo said.

