Limpopo principal slapping pupils withdraws resignation

The Limpopo educator seen in a viral video slapping pupils in a classroom has withdrawn his resignation after he submitted a resignation letter on Wednesday.

The Citizen reported on the video on Wednesday in which the said educator – who has been identified as Mr ML Maesela, the principal of Bopedi Bapedi Secondary, where the incident took place – is seen slapping several school pupils inside a classroom while some of their mates are heard laughing in the background.

The department of education in the province expressed its shock at the video once it was made aware of it, saying it “immediately dispatched a team of officials to investigate the matter”.

The spokesperson of the provincial department, Sam Makondo said in a statement on Friday that the provincial department received a report from its district counterpart that Maesela submitted a letter of resignation on Wednesday “which was found to be defective”.

“On 15 August 2019, he was invited to clarify the defect but instead he submitted a letter withdrawing the resignation,” the statement reads.

Makondo said since Maesela had withdrawn his resignation, the department now had authority to pursue disciplinary processes against him.

“The department is therefore busy with investigations and a decision will be taken once investigations are concluded. It should be noted that the educator’s resignation delayed the conclusion of the investigation process.

“The department does not tolerate any of its educators, who in this day and age still administer corporal punishment to learners. Corporal punishment is outlawed in our schools and no longer plays a part in the disciplining of learners.”

Watch the video below:

Posted by Gaddafi Makhosandile on Wednesday, 14 August 2019

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.