Motshekga slams ‘making reading sexy’ campaign, saying ‘women aren’t objects’

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga has distanced herself from the controversial tweets posted by the department’s spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga.

Mhlanga took to Twitter to apologise for the tweets he posted during the weekend of pictures of semi-naked women with books.

The tweets were part of a campaign meant to promote reading by making it “sexy”.

Motshekga reportedly said she did not authorise nor was she informed about the campaign, adding that even if she had been informed about it she would have not authorised it “purely based on the principle that women aren’t objects”.

The minister was quoted in the Herald Live as saying: “The objectification of women is an affront in our battle against the pervasive nature of patriarchy and the scourge of gender-based violence.”

Motshekga distanced her ministry and the department “from this naked display of male chauvinism”.

“The objectification of women has no place anywhere in our society let alone in our quest to promote reading,” Motshekga was quoted as saying.

She said she has instructed the department’s director-general to institute appropriate action.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

