WATCH: Limpopo educator smacks pupils in class

A video has gone viral on social media in which an educator is seen slapping several school pupils inside a classroom while some of their mates are heard laughing in the background.

Watch the video below:

Posted by Gaddafi Makhosandile on Wednesday, 14 August 2019

The department of education in the province has expressed its shock at the video which it said was captured at Bopedi Bapedi Secondary School in Ngwaritsi Circuit, Sekhukhune South District.

In a statement issued by the department’s spokesperson, Sam Makondo, the department said after it was made aware of the “shocking video”, a team of officials from the district department had been “dispatched” to the school to commence investigations “that will establish the facts and determine the course of action to be taken”.

“The department views this video in a very serious light given the fact that corporal punishment is outlawed in our schools and no longer plays a part in the disciplining of learners,” the statement reads.

The provincial MEC for education, Polly Boshielo, also expressed shock and dismay at the educator’s conduct.

“It is unacceptable to openly break the law in this fashion. Corporal punishment is a thing of the past and has been outlawed for years now. It cannot be tolerated wherever it happens in our schools.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.