KZN teacher reportedly tells pupils white people are generally smarter

A teacher at Westville Girls High School in Durban reportedly told pupils that white people are generally smarter than their counterparts of colour.

TimesLive reported that this led the teacher to be placed on suspension, which was confirmed by the spokesperson of the provincial department of education, Kwazi Mthethwa.

The incident allegedly happened last week Friday and Mthethwa told the publication that officials from the department had paid a visit to the school.

Mthethwa said the teacher, who was employed by the school governing body, was placed on suspension pending an investigation and that the matter would be heard on Monday.

The teacher’s suspension was confirmed to the publication by the chair of the SGB, Steven Tait.

The school made headlines last year when an English teacher at Westville Girls High School in Durban resigned after she allegedly called black people the k-word in class, HeraldLive reports.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

