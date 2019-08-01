Education 1.8.2019 10:56 am

WATCH: Hendrik Verwoerd, Jan Smuts will fall, vows Lesufi

Citizen reporter
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. FILE PHOTO: ANA

In the footage, the education MEC vows to change the names of schools who are named after apartheid leaders.

Gauteng education member of the executive council Panyaza Lesufi has vowed that names of historical leaders, used for example in Hoërskool Hendrik Verwoerd in Tshwane, will be replaced by new ones.

In a video, Lesufi maintains that such names will continue to fall until there are no names reminding South Africans of the past.

“The name of Hoërskool Hendrik Verwoerd will fall in three weeks time. Until we have names that don’t remind us of our past.

“We remain committed to a non-racial education system in the country.”

The footage is believed to have been taken before Lesufi announced that the name Hoërskool Hendrik Verwoerd, dubbed after the “architect of apartheid”, would be renamed earlier in May.

The school will be known as Rietondale Secondary School after a two-year process.

Consultations were held with parents, who selected the name. Tweeting, Lesufi said his mission was to reverse everything “Verwoerd has done to our education system”.

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)

