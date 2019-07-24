Education 24.7.2019 11:06 am

School holidays determined by parents, not education dept, says Lesufi

Cindy Shabangu
Many parents were unaware that they have a significant say in determining school holidays. Image: iStock

Many parents were unaware that they have a significant say in determining school holidays. Image: iStock

The Council of Education Ministers (CEM) is looking at expanding communication with stakeholders on school calendars.

School holidays are not determined by the department of education, Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi reminded the public on Monday.

The statement came after he received a tweet from a parent, asking the department of education to revise the school calendar, reports Benoni City Times.

“The department publishes suggested dates and members of society are requested to comment. Normally few parents make submissions,” said Lesufi on a tweet reply.

ALSO READ: December school holidays cut short

Department of basic education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga has confirmed that, according to Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga, acting under section 3(4)(k) of the National Education Policy Act, 1996 (No. 27 of 1996), the policy provides for the public to be invited to submit comments on the proposed calendar for a particular year.

“It also specifies that the proposed and approved calendars must be published in the Government Gazette and newspapers,” said Mhlanga.

“The department has experienced a gradual decline in the number of public comments received for the proposed school calendars,” he added.

Mhlanga stated that they have now expanded media channels to other platforms.

“We believe the decline in public input is directly linked to the emergence of digital platforms,” he said.

In tweet replies, members of the public stated that they had no idea about the existence of the policy.

The Proposed 2021 School Calendar for Public Schools can be accessed on the department’s website: https://bit.ly/2FrwRbK

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Klipfontein primary school robbed twice in less than two months 24.7.2019
Gauteng parents have until midnight Monday to apply for 2020 school places 22.7.2019
Gauteng education dept ‘attempting to salvage Katlehong Primary School’ 8.7.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition