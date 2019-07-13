We’re seen as animals who ‘take money, buy booze and have sex all day’ – Malema

Addressing his party’s students command at their third national assembly at the University of the Free State in Bloemfontein on Saturday, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema told the students in attendance that the party’s struggle for freedom is not just a physical one, but a “struggle of the mind”.
“How do we liberate the mind? How do we change the mentality that black people should be servants of white people? The current education system rejects blackness and reduces it to laziness, to sex and alcohol,” he said.
“They don’t see mathematicians, scientists and IT gurus among us. They see the most corrupt people, who want to take money, buy booze and have sex the whole day. They equate us to animals,” he continued.