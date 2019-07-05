T-Systems’ high school digital awareness programme bolsters cybersecurity education

Information and communication technology company T-Systems said on Friday it had launched its first digital awareness programme last month in which 50 high school learners participated in a three-day course focusing on cybersecurity.

The company said it was inspired by the member of the executive council for education and youth development in Gauteng province, Panyaza Lesufi, who recently said learning in technology should be high on the agenda with the advent of the fourth industrial revolution.

“The programme aims to introduce learners to the world of information technology but more importantly equip them with much-needed skills for the future,” T-Systems said in a statement.

T-Systems ICT academy manager Marcus Karuppan said while there was a great need for cybersecurity specialists in South Africa, the current skills did not match the demand.

“If T-Systems can spark the interest of these learners and upskill them to get ahead in their studies, then this could have a profound impact on our country’s technological future,” he said.

Grade 11 pupil Mihle Kgalemone from Maryvale College in Johannesburg reported a new passion for IT after participating in the programme.

“We have learnt a tremendous amount about cybersecurity, the threats we may face as well as ways in which to protect devices,” Kgalemone said in comments incorporated in the T-Systems statement.

The course also introduced coding concepts as a tester for future programmes on coding and application development.

Head of the T-Systems Nation Building Initiative Shirley Vmjas said: “We are considering developing this programme even further and plan to partner with various schools, community centres and hopefully the department of education in the future.”

– African News Agency

