Teachers’ trade union concerned about violence in KZN schools

Teachers’ trade union Public Servants Association (PSA) said it was concerned about the safety of employees at schools in KZN following a recent spate of violent incidents.

The association said in a statement on Friday that these incidents, including where an educator was gunned down in cold blood at a school in Folweni, south of Durban, and another educator being assaulted at a school in Hammersdale, west of Durban, “bears testimony to the fact schools are unsafe with a need to deploy more security personnel”.

The PSA, which represents thousands of educators, pointed out that the department of education’s expectation of educators to perform under circumstances where their lives were in danger was a serious reflection on the department’s abilities.

“The department has an obligation to provide a safe working environment where its employees are protected and thus creating a conducive teaching-learning environment,” the statement reads.

The trade union called on the KZN department of education to act decisively in addressing and curbing violence in schools and to restore the culture of teaching and learning.

The union sent an “urgent letter” to the provincial MEC for education, Kwazi Mshengu, requesting an urgent meeting to discuss measures to safeguard its members.

The union said it would also table input to the Bargaining Chamber to increase security personnel at schools.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

