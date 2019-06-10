Exams to resume after tragic fatal crash at school

Examinations are expected to resume today at a Limpopo high school, after last week’s accident in which a Grade-12 pupil rammed into a group of pupils waiting to seat for exams, killing one and leaving nine others injured.

The accident took place at the Mohlatlego-Machaba High School in Ga-Motupa village, outside Tzaneen in the Bolobedu area on Wednesday, leading school management to suspending exams.

“We had to suspend the examinations after most of our pupils displayed signs of being shellshocked and terrified. The exams will resume after the majority of those who were affected were discharged. Our hearts are now with one pupil, who is still at the hospital,” said deputy school principal Emanuel Mutshinye yesterday.

“The pupil is paralysed and may not walk on his own again.”

Motshinye said the school has since made special arrangement for those that are discharged to sit for the exams at arranged times, paces and venues. Limpopo MEC for education Polley Boshielo said the death of one child was one too many.

“I want all of you to know that God is in control. What is important is avoid pointing fingers at each other and let the police do their job,” said Boshielo.

The school said the suspect in the matter is the school’s SRC president.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.