Why pupils call it ‘Forest High Correctional Services’

Forest High School in Turffontein, south of Johannesburg, has reportedly been dubbed “Forest High Correctional Services” by the pupils who are calling for its closure, The Star reports.

This after a learner allegedly stabbed and killed a fellow student and wounded two others.

The alleged killer pupil will appear in court on Wednesday on charges of murder and attempted murder.

It was reported that learners at the school described it as a prison where gangs flourished.

Learners from the school told the publication that their older peers forced them to pay money in order for them to access the school toilet.

One of the learners was quoted as saying that the older learners also instructed their younger schoolmates to “massage their penises and make them ejaculate”. The learner added that a majority of the pupils at the school were either on weed or some kind of a drug.

The learner further alleged that teachers at the school assaulted pupils who were found outside during a toilet break and that the teachers allegedly took money and clothing items from pupils.

Another learner told the publication that the school principal was aware of what was happening at the school, alleging that the principal “relaxes in his office the whole day”.

“That is why people disrespect him, because he doesn’t do his job,” the learner was quoted as saying.

The chaotic situation at the school resulted in many pupils playing truant, the learner told the publication.

Rival gangs known as the South Top Kids and the Italian Destruction Vele have members inside and outside the school, another learner alleged.

This learner was quoted as saying that for a pupil to be safe at the school, they needed to stand up for themselves and fight back like in prison.

The publication quoted a source who spoke on condition of anonymity due to their closeness to the school governing body (SGB), saying the allegations by the learners were not exaggerated.

Gauteng department of education spokesperson Steve Mabona told the publication that the allegations of sexual abuse would be investigated.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

