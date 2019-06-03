19-year-old arrested following Forest High School stabbing

Police have arrested a 19-year-old learner after three learners were stabbed at a high school in Forest Hill, Johannesburg, on Monday.

A 16-year-old learner was stabbed and certified dead outside the school premises, while two other learners, aged 15 and 16, were taken to a nearby hospital after sustaining stab wounds.

“It is alleged that learners from Forest High School had a fight on Friday. The same leaners met today at the school and the fight resumed, where after three learners were stabbed.

“The suspect fled the scene but police were able to trace him to Dobsonville in Soweto, where the 19-year old was arrested,” said the police in a statement.

He will appear at the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court on charges of murder and attempted murder on Wednesday.

The motive for the fight was unknown and police were still investigating the incident.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has welcomed the arrest of the suspect.

“We wish to congratulate the SA Police Service for their swift response which led to the arrest of the perpetrator, we also call upon parents to assist to instill discipline in our schools,” said Lesufi.

