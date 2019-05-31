Makhura moves Panyaza Lesufi back to education

Gauteng Premier David Makhura announced in a statement on Friday that Panyaza Lesufi would be shifted back to education as its provincial MEC after it was announced on Wednesday that he would serve as the MEC for finance and e-government.

Makhura said this followed positive feedback on the composition of his new executive council, which he said combined experience with youthful energy, talent, better education and fresh ideas.

“While there is an appreciation of the appointment of MEC Panyaza Lesufi to the finance and e-government portfolio, the overall non-partisan feedback from society, the education sector and the movement, in general, is that it will serve Gauteng better that he remains in the education portfolio to continue the good work of ensuring that our province is the leader and pioneer of educational transformation,” the statement reads.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

