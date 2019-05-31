Education 31.5.2019 11:17 am

Makhura moves Panyaza Lesufi back to education

Citizen reporter
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. With 459,608 online applications for grades one and eight, the process has been a resounding success, the department says in a statement on Tuesday. Picture: file photo/ANA

Makhura says the decision follows profoundly positive feedback that it would serve Gauteng better Lesufi remains as MEC for education.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura announced in a statement on Friday that Panyaza Lesufi would be shifted back to education as its provincial MEC after it was announced on Wednesday that he would serve as the MEC for finance and e-government.

Makhura said this followed positive feedback on the composition of his new executive council, which he said combined experience with youthful energy, talent, better education and fresh ideas.

“While there is an appreciation of the appointment of MEC Panyaza Lesufi to the finance and e-government portfolio, the overall non-partisan feedback from society, the education sector and the movement, in general, is that it will serve Gauteng better that he remains in the education portfolio to continue the good work of ensuring that our province is the leader and pioneer of educational transformation,” the statement reads.

