President Ramaphosa to host 70 girls as part of Take a Girl Child to Work campaign

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday host 70 girl learners, Grade 10-12, from various schools around Gauteng and the Western Cape as part of the Take a Girl Child to Work programme to be held at the Union Buildings in Tshwane.

The presidency said the annual event aimed to inspire girls across the country to pursue their goals and ambitions without hindrance as well as to reach their full potential especially in relation to careers that were previously perceived as being male-orientated.

Hosted by the Presidency Employee Health and Wellness Unit, Take-A-Girl-Child to Work is a national initiative by Cell C that seeks to expose girl children to a work environment, positive role models, and offer them an opportunity to make informed career decisions based on real work experience.

The presidency said the girls would take part in various activities such as touring the Union Buildings precinct; presentation on the overview of the presidency and work opportunities; bursary opportunities by Funza Lushaka; department of higher education and training presentation on scarce and critical skills; NSFAS fund; and motivational talks.

President Ramaphosa, joined by Deputy President David Mabuza, will handover certificates of participation to the learners.

– African News Agency

