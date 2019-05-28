Parents allegedly shut down high school in KZN during exams

In the midst of exams, irate parents have allegedly shut down Mariannridge Secondary School.

According to one of the parents, who did not wish to be named, the learners had not had any maths or English educators for more than a year and the children were still required to write exams, they told Highway Mail.

“Parents called a meeting on Friday (May 24) to find out the issues the teachers are facing and they were silent and refused to speak.”

When the learners arrived at school on Monday morning, they were unable to gain access to the grounds as the school gates were welded shut.

The parents were allegedly the ones who did this.

Ward 13 DA PR councillor Marlaine Nair said: “From my conversations with the principal about a month ago, I was led to believe that things at the school were slowly falling into place. However, several calls from parents on Monday morning alerted me to the school gates being welded shut. It is believed that parents who were fed up with the lack of response and intervention from the department of education decided to act. “In spite of learners writing exams during this period, parents felt the need to shut down the school as yet again, learners were being asked to write exams without having had teachers in key subjects like English,” she said.

