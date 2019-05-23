WATCH: Free State students allegedly attack campus staff member

Investigations are under way after an altercation at the University of the Free State (UFS) this week that saw protesting students get into a squabble with one of the staff members.

The university issued a statement to rebuke the conduct as well as undue violent disruptions of academic activities.

UFS spokesperson Lacea Loader said those implicated would be dealt with in terms of the university disciplinary processes and criminal law.

Loader said students were protesting and the academic programme at the campus was disrupted since Tuesday morning.

She said the incident was linked to a mass meeting called by the Economic Freedom Fighters Student Command on issues associated with the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

“The demands raised at the mass meeting and during ensuing negotiations with students relate to the immediate payment of NSFAS allowances by the university,” she told TimesLive.

“The university agreed with the student representative council of the Bloemfontein campus earlier this year that the NSFAS allowances will be paid to students during the first week of each month.”

Loader maintained the May 2019 allowances were already paid though.

The academic programme at the campus has resumed.

Hungry and frustrated Students of the University of The Free State are fighting with the Director of Financial Aid over NSFAS Related Issues. pic.twitter.com/XW2uzR4cRj — Tannie Gugu???? (@Gugu_Locks) May 21, 2019

