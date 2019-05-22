Ten schools already reach capacity with too many online applications

Nearly 290,000 online applications for Grade 1 and 8 learners were processed on the first day the online applications system had been in operation, reports Kempton Express.

The Gauteng department of education said it was pleased with the first day. The department received and processed 289,370 applications. For Grade 1, 136,854 applications were received and for Grade 8, 152,516.

The department acknowledged there were some teething challenges identified and it received the necessary attention.

These include, among others:

• Some parents received WA4 reference numbers instead of WA1. It was because the feeder zone maps were slow to load due to the network connectivity, and as such parents opted for the within 30km radius. This is receiving attention. Parents must not panic as the department is working on rectifying the glitch. No one will be disadvantaged, especially those staying closer to the schools.

• The system was logging users out due to inactivity – which was caused by the users being redirected to the map GIS System. This has been resolved.

• Parents couldn’t apply for twins and triplets, which has also been resolved.

Parents are urged to make use of Google Chrome, as the site is linked with GIS Map, which makes it easier with regards to the addresses. Google Chrome is faster and most compatible with the online application system.

The following schools received applications above their capacity:

ALBERTON HIGH SCHOOL: 4,151

NORTHCLIFF HIGH SCHOOL: 4,053

BOKSBURG HIGH SCHOOL: 3,797

HOËRSKOOL AKASIA: 3,567

SIR JOHN ADAMSON HIGH SCHOOL: 3,488

RAND PARK HIGH SCHOOL: 3,444

HOËRSKOOL PRESIDENT: 3,443

MONDEOR HIGH SCHOOL: 3,300

HOËRSKOOL GERRIT MARITZ: 3,069

PRETORIA HIGH SCHOOL FOR GIRLS: 3,029

“We have received complaints from parents that some schools are compelling them to fill in their administrative forms before accepting required documents. Schools are not allowed to do such in this application period.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi said: “The online application system is the future. It provides for a fair and equitable opportunity for parents to apply at public schools. We are humbled by the overwhelming support and response from parents. Once more, we apologise unreservedly to parents who were frustrated by the slowness in the first few minutes after the system switch-on.”

The system for the admissions applications for Grade 1 and 8 will close at midnight on July 22. Subsequently, the placement period will commence on August 30 to September 30.

