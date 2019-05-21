University of Limpopo students demand venues for church services

Disgruntled University of Limpopo students have taken to social media in masses to demand venues for church services which they believed were set aside for the campus’ newly opened bar.

Heeee, some students at the University of Limpopo had to fast and beg management to let them hold prayer services and were ordered not to make noise or use any sound system. Kana snengneng same university agreed to demands of drunkards to build a bar inside the campus. — LesetjaMO (@MoLesetja) May 21, 2019

I was surprised Why students were attending churches outside when venues were locked up yesterday as I went to my church… Posted by Itumeleng Ofentse Chauke on Monday, 20 May 2019

Speaking to the Sowetan, acting university spokesperson Mosela Selepe confirmed that a student bar had been operating for more than a month now following weeks of protest action from students who demanded that a bar be opened on campus.

They made these demands citing safety reasons as they had previously fallen victim to crimes whenever they left their campus to go drink at outside venues.

The bar has however been temporarily closed, as have venues often used for church services because they are now being used as exam venues.

“Some of the church venues are now used as examination rooms and the tables are marked and at night they are locked so that people do not remove the numbers on the tables,” Selepe told the publication.

“Churches that use classes during the year are being allocated venues within [residential] areas,” he added.

