DBE slams reports on masturbation lessons for grade 4s

The department of education (DBE) has hit back hard at a recent report in which the Sunday Times stated that children as young as nine years old would learn about masturbation when the new life orientation textbooks are rolled out next year.

The article titled Sex lessons for modern grade 4s in new life orientation curriculum, which was published on Sunday, sparked debate on various radio talk shows and social media platforms which prompted the DBE to respond.

So from 2020 pupils from Grade 4 will be taught lessons about masturbation, consent, yoga and LGBTIQ amongst others. Dr. Eve even contributed in the creation of a comprehensive sexual education curricula. This is progressive. What a time! — Karabo M.???????? (@Karabo_Mabz) May 12, 2019

Do people who think this grade 4 masturbation thing is actually gonna happen are funny. A friend gave a very mild sex ed lesson to matrics during teaching practice and the school and parents were upset. This was a school in Wellington — Anne Hath Her Way (@buntu_bebe) May 13, 2019

“The article is misleading and in fact, a complete misrepresentation of the work the department is doing. The journalist, Prega Govender of Sunday Times, has failed the readers of the newspaper and indeed the South African public by providing false information. In the article, he quotes the director-general, Mr Mathanzima Mweli, but what Mr Govender doesn’t say is that the conversation he had with the DG was on a separate but related matter,” read part of the statement.

The department went on to clarify its plans for the new curriculum, stating: “The new Life Orientation textbook for Grade 4 currently being written does not cover masturbation. The Grade 4s will learn, in a most age appropriate and sensitive way, how babies are made and encourages pupils to share what celebrations they know of linked to welcoming children into the world, such as Imbeleko.”

One of the authors of this new ANC Life Orientation curriculum, Dr Eve points out that: “Masturbation is normalized & threaded from Grade 4. It begins with self-pride, self image, body diversity, genital differences, changes & touching oneself for pleasure.” https://t.co/vHnBkg2tSR — Vusi Sambo (@VusiSambo) May 12, 2019

According to DBE, the textbook content for sex education at that level is guided by UNESCO’S International technical guidance on sexuality education: an evidence-informed approach (2018), as well as by the input and guidance of research and evidence-based highly respected South African institutions.

As such, the lesson set also covers being unique and special, healthy lifestyle choices with food and other substances, the importance of respecting each other and oneself, and understanding what a personal boundary is, as well as understanding the concept of privacy.

What do they want to achieve? Grade 4 learners to know about masturbation? Teaching goes with experiments- I don’t think it’s a good idea at that age @MorningLiveSABC — GiNO ???????? (@GiNO768) May 13, 2019

The department added: “Grade 4 learners will practice skills such as identifying safe and unsafe behaviours within the context of personal lifestyle e.g. smoking, crossing the road in a safe way, as well as behaviours that are healthy or unhealthy for the environment.”

I honestly think this whole grade 4 kids learning about masturbation is a horrible idea. That stuff is highly addictive. — King Burnnie (@TheVendaGuy) May 12, 2019

My guy, Grade 4 kids can't comprehend what they're reading but NO let's teach them about masturbation. pic.twitter.com/L0cSTW1XjW — Fabulous at 40 (@nthabiseng_ms) May 12, 2019

