Online school admission applications postponed in Gauteng

Online school admissions in Gauteng have been postponed from today until May 20 at the request of various education-related organisations.

Concerns were raised about the newly amended admissions regulations and feeder zones by the Federation of Associations of Governing Bodies of South African Schools, Suid Afrikaanse Onderwysunie, AfriForum and other school governing body associations.

The new regulations would ensure equal access to schools as children would not be closed out based on where they live.

The stakeholders requested that Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi delay the opening of online admission applications to increase awareness of the changes in legislation for the public’s benefit. The department acceded to the request.

“These stakeholders pleaded with the MEC to delay the opening of the online admissions application because the department is implementing the newly amended admissions regulations and feeder zones for the first time,” said department spokesperson Steve Mabona.

“The MEC acceded to the request and, as such, the admission application period will start on Monday, May 20 at 8am and close on July 22 at midnight.”

The department would provide a step-by-step user guide to clarify how the system functioned and acquaint parents with the new processes.

“This will include the amendments to the admissions regulations and the incorporation of the feeder zones. Parents will get a better understanding of the three-phase admissions process: first, registration and application, second, placement of pupils and third, admission to a school.”

Schools and some community centres would serve as walk-in centres to apply online for admission to Grade 1 and Grade 8 for the 2020 academic year.

