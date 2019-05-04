Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi in shock ‘farewell’

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Friday shocked social media users when he announced on Twitter that he was leaving office, Pretoria East Rekord reports.

In the tweet Lesufi said the education sector was now in a “better shape”.

Mood: Bidding farewell to the education team. Thank you so much for the hard work Team Gauteng Education. The education sector is now in a better shape. Proud to hand over the baton to conclude the remaining tasks #GautengEducation pic.twitter.com/PNCsJxXrAH — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) May 3, 2019

After the announcement, Twitter users responded with shock while some applauded him for a job well done.

Lesufi did not explain or give further details for his tweet.

Salute ✊🏿. More is thy do, than more than all can pay thee 👊🏿 pic.twitter.com/P3EVnm6KZc — Takalani Mavhunga (@Louyers) May 3, 2019

The best to ever do it! Thank you for your service and your selflessness Mr Lesufi. 🙌🏽🙏🏽❤️ https://t.co/2czJPwkSU7 — Poppy Ntshongwana (@PoppyIsMyName) May 3, 2019

Bathung we need you mo Gauteng Mr Lesufi pic.twitter.com/ukVift2Y3M — Nonnie24 (@NonTsala) May 3, 2019

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.