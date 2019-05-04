Education 4.5.2019 09:06 am

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi in shock ‘farewell’

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is pictured during a media briefing in Johannesburg, January 8 2019. Picture: Refilwe Modise

The MEC says he is ‘bidding farewell to the education team’ and moving on.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Friday shocked social media users when he announced on Twitter that he was leaving office, Pretoria East Rekord reports.

In the tweet Lesufi said the education sector was now in a “better shape”.

After the announcement, Twitter users responded with shock while some applauded him for a job well done.

Lesufi did not explain or give further details for his tweet.

