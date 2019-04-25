Lesufi to announce online school admissions opening date this weekend

The date for online school admissions for 2020 will be announced by the Gauteng MEC for Education, Panyaza Lesufi on Sunday, reports Tembisan.
Among others, Lesufi will share information on qualifying criteria and new improvements on the system.
He is also expected to encourage parents to take the opportunity and apply early to avoid disappointment.
The announcement will be made at 10am at the Gauteng Department of Education in Johannesburg.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.