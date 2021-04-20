Marizka Coetzer
Cape residents run for lives amid battle with ‘apocalyptic’ fire

Marizka Coetzer

Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman said the explosion at the Rhodes Memorial restaurant was manageable and the fire seemed under control initially.

The Rhodes Memorial tea garden on fire. Picture: Facebook/Friends of Rhodes Memorial
  All hell broke loose and residents had to run for their lives after Devil’s Peak and its surrounding areas went up in smoke following a runaway fire on Sunday. Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman said the explosion at the Rhodes Memorial restaurant was manageable and the fire seemed under control until a twist of fate and a huge wind took the fire to University Cape Town (UCT). “The fire destroyed residences, the library and important buildings before it jumped across the N3,” Sooliman said. Gift of the Givers will provide three meals per day for the next...

