WATCH: UCT students evacuated as fire spreads to campus

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

According to the City of Cape Town, the city's fire and rescue service was alerted to a vegetation fire above Philip Kgosana Drive just before 9am.

All University of Cape Town (UCT) students have been evacuated by emergency support staff as the fire spreads to campus.

This after a fire that broke out at Rhodes Memorial restaurant in the Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) on Sunday.

The university said on Sunday afternoon that all students had been taken to safe locations.

“We will continue to work with and support SANParks and the City of Cape Town to extinguish this fire. Please stay safe first and foremost,” said the university.

Update: The wind direction has changed and the fire has moved towards the M3. Please show caution if you are in the Rondebosch/Newlands area. #WOF_WC@TableMountainNP @eNCA @environmentza @SABCNews pic.twitter.com/v4dniaVcFJ — Working on Fire (@wo_fire) April 18, 2021

“We thank all emergency services support staff who have worked with the university, City of Cape Town and San Parks thus far. As soon as more information becomes available we will share it.”

The fire is currently spreading from Rhodes Memorial toward UCT, said the city.

“A section of the tea room at Rhodes Memorial has been destroyed and people are urged not to enter the area. More resources are currently on their way to assist. These include teams from Working on Fire and Table Mountain National Park. Three choppers are also water bombing.”

People leaving UCT! Please be prepared to provide support where you can Cape Town via appropriate authorities like @CityofCT ❤️ People will need help! #CapeTownFire pic.twitter.com/IcU1ldkBEL — Ricardo Mackenzie (@ricardomackenzi) April 18, 2021

The city has dispatched at least 60 ground firefighters, with aerial resources including four helicopters and one spotter.



SANParks had earlier called on hikers to leave the area.

“The fire is currently out of control and we request that all onlookers please refrain from entering the area and keep the area clear for emergency vehicles to pass,” it said.