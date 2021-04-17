Multimedia
Disasters | Multimedia
Siyanda Ndlovu
Digital Journalist
3 minute read
17 Apr 2021
8:22 am

Fire damage shuts down Charlotte Maxeke hospital

There are no casualties reported, but three firefighters collapsed as they battled the blaze. Foul play is not suspected.

Fires reignited at Charlotte Maxeke hospital in Johannesburg on Saturday 17 April 2021. Photo: Twitter/@GautengHealth

Gauteng Premier David Makhura announced on Saturday morning that the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital has temporarily shut down due to damage caused by fire.

Makhura visited the facility as patients at the facility were moved to nearby healthcare institutions due to concerns of smoke contamination and safety precaution.

Patients being evacuated from Charlotte Maxeke hospital

Patients being evacuated. Photo: Supplied

The fire broke out on Friday at the hospital’s special dispensary stores and was eventually contained, but reignited in the evening.

“The fire has been contained and divisional commissioner on the fire departments is here,” said Makhura.

“We have temporarily shut down the hospital for seven days. Patients should not come here as services are temporarily suspended here.”

Makhura said that the cause of the fire is yet unknown, but said foul play is not suspected.

The City of Johannesburg Emergency Services (EMS) spokesperson Synock Matobako said on Saturday morning that the structural integrity of the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital has been compromised after the fire broke out on Friday.

There are no casualties reported, but three firefighters collapsed as they battled the blaze.

EMS at Charlotte Maxeke after a fire

EMS at Charlotte Maxeke. Photo: Supplied

“We have actually managed to contain the fire not to spread to other areas, although it’s a very difficult situation, because the structural integrity of the building has been compromised, said Matobako.

“Around 5 o’clock this morning, the floor above the medical supply storeroom caved in and collapsed, so the firefighting that you see happening is that firefighters are not inside the building.

“They are dealing with the fire outside we have contained the fire at the moment not to spread to other areas.”

“We had three firefighter collapsing from exhaustion but they [have] since recovered, because they have been here for quite long and obviously they are exhausted… The extent of the heat is so extreme that some firefighters had their helmets burnt.”

Firefighters outside Charlotte Maxeke hospital

Firefighters outside Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital. Photo: Twitter/@GautengHealth

WATCH: Charlotte Maxeke hospital fire rages into the night

Matobaka said that the extent of the damage is still unknown, and that a specialist has been called to asses the structure of the building to determine if it is safe to go inside to fight the blaze.

Medical equipment and consumables have been damaged in the fire, but the amount of damage is still being quantified by the Gauteng and national health departments. 

Updates to follow as more information is made available.