Fire damage shuts down Charlotte Maxeke hospital

Siyanda Ndlovu

There are no casualties reported, but three firefighters collapsed as they battled the blaze. Foul play is not suspected.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura announced on Saturday morning that the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital has temporarily shut down due to damage caused by fire.

Makhura visited the facility as patients at the facility were moved to nearby healthcare institutions due to concerns of smoke contamination and safety precaution.

#CharlotteMaxeke || with immediate effect the services at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital have been suspended, no patients will be allowed into the hospital. – @David_Makhura pic.twitter.com/GyWHwjn0fc — Gauteng Health (@GautengHealth) April 17, 2021

The fire broke out on Friday at the hospital’s special dispensary stores and was eventually contained, but reignited in the evening.

“The fire has been contained and divisional commissioner on the fire departments is here,” said Makhura.

“We have temporarily shut down the hospital for seven days. Patients should not come here as services are temporarily suspended here.”

Makhura said that the cause of the fire is yet unknown, but said foul play is not suspected.

The City of Johannesburg Emergency Services (EMS) spokesperson Synock Matobako said on Saturday morning that the structural integrity of the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital has been compromised after the fire broke out on Friday.

There are no casualties reported, but three firefighters collapsed as they battled the blaze.

“We have actually managed to contain the fire not to spread to other areas, although it’s a very difficult situation, because the structural integrity of the building has been compromised, said Matobako.

“Around 5 o’clock this morning, the floor above the medical supply storeroom caved in and collapsed, so the firefighting that you see happening is that firefighters are not inside the building.

“They are dealing with the fire outside we have contained the fire at the moment not to spread to other areas.”

Charlotte Maxeke Hospital is on fire guys ????‍♀️???????????? pic.twitter.com/IqA1UkKaME — Tamson Lamula (@TamsonLamula) April 16, 2021

Firefighters moving inside the parking lot to contain the fire. pic.twitter.com/cR7b1oz6w2 — Gauteng Health (@GautengHealth) April 17, 2021

“We had three firefighter collapsing from exhaustion but they [have] since recovered, because they have been here for quite long and obviously they are exhausted… The extent of the heat is so extreme that some firefighters had their helmets burnt.”

WATCH: Charlotte Maxeke hospital fire rages into the night

Matobaka said that the extent of the damage is still unknown, and that a specialist has been called to asses the structure of the building to determine if it is safe to go inside to fight the blaze.

Medical equipment and consumables have been damaged in the fire, but the amount of damage is still being quantified by the Gauteng and national health departments.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.