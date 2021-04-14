Disasters
14 Apr 2021
11:52 am

Infant among 9 dead in Joburg informal settlement fire 

The cause of the blaze has not yet been confirmed, but the fire started in a structure that houses a number of shacks in Gezeni. 

The scene in Gezeni informal settlement on Wednesday, 14 April 2021. Nine people have died.

Nine people including an infant have perished in a devastating fire that spread through a section of the Gezeni informal settlement in Johannesburg in the early hours of Wednesday morning. 

City of Johannesburg emergency services spokesperson Nana Radebe confirmed the incident to The Citizen

Gezeni shack ire

Johannesburg EMS crews at the scene. The burnt-out structure in the background is where the blaze took place. 

She said the cause of the blaze had not been confirmed, but the fire started in a “structure that houses shacks inside it”. 

Gezeni informal settlement on fire

The blaze in the early hours of the morning.

This resulted in the fire spreading rapidly through shacks located close together. 

Updates will follow as more information is made available.