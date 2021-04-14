Infant among 9 dead in Joburg informal settlement fire 

The cause of the blaze has not yet been confirmed, but the fire started in a structure that houses a number of shacks in Gezeni.

Nine people including an infant have perished in a devastating fire that spread through a section of the Gezeni informal settlement in Johannesburg in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

City of Johannesburg emergency services spokesperson Nana Radebe confirmed the incident to The Citizen.

She said the cause of the blaze had not been confirmed, but the fire started in a “structure that houses shacks inside it”.

This resulted in the fire spreading rapidly through shacks located close together.

Updates will follow as more information is made available.