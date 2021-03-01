One dead, two missing in Western Cape drowning incidents

Two people are missing while another person has died in three drowning incidents in the Western Cape.

On Sunday, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) responded to a drowning incident at Seaforth Beach in Simon’s Town, Cape Town, at around 11:00.

“Cape Medical Response (CMR) paramedics conducted extensive CPR efforts on a 29-year-old male from Belhar who is believed to have been rescued from the water by bystanders… Sadly he has been declared deceased,” NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said.

On Saturday at around 19:30, the NSRI responded to a report of a drowning in progress at Ganzekraal, Grotto Bay, on the West Coast.

“On arrival on the scene, a search commenced for a 23-year-old male who reportedly went missing in the water while swimming. Despite an extensive search there remains no sign of the missing man,” Lambinon said.

A police dive unit is continuing search operations.

An hour earlier, NSRI crew members initiated a search for an 18-year-old man who went missing while swimming at Strandfontein Beach in Cape Town.

“Despite an extensive search that continued on Sunday there remains no sign of the missing teenager. A police dive unit is continuing an ongoing search operation,” Lambinon said.

