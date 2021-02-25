Six-year-old dies after being struck by lightning in KZN

A six-year-old girl has died after being struck by lightning at her home in Madiba Village in the Maphumulo local municipality.

The young girl had been playing in the yard on Tuesday when the incident occurred. KZN MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Sipho Hlomuka has expressed his condolences to the Manqele family for their loss and directed disaster management teams to provide support to the grieving family.

“The news we have received of yet another life lost as a result of inclement weather is devastating.

“We appeal to all communities to be vigilant as our province continues to experience rough weather conditions which pose a significant risk to human life,” said Hlomuka.

The province has lost 11 lives since the heavy storms struck on 24 January. Two people are still missing since being swept off the uThukela bridge between Kranskop and Nkandla on 12 February.

Search and rescue teams deployed a helicopter to assist with the search for Smakade Magwaza, 62, and his grandson Lwandle Magwaza, 8, who were swept away by the crocodile-infested uThukela River.

