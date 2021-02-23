Disasters 23.2.2021 08:40 am

WATCH: Cars swept away, houses flooded in Limpopo

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

The Siloam Hospital maternity ward was flooded.

A woman drowned after her car was swept away by an overflowing stream at Tshedza village outside Thohoyandou in Limpopo on Monday.

According to the SABC, the deceased, Jane Ramalisa, was crossing an low-lying bridge.

Police have opened a case of inquest.


This after the South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a Level 6 warning for Limpopo on Monday.

“Flooding of formal and informal settlements and roads is expected due to heavy rainfall. Low-lying areas roads and bridges will be flooded and can be damaged due to quick runoff which may result in road closures. Difficult driving conditions may be experienced. Damages to property and livelihoods may also occur,” said the SAWS of the Vhembe and Mopani districts in Limpopo.

On Tuesday, the weather service warned of localised flooding of susceptible formal and informal settlements or roads, low lying areas and bridges, in Musina, Thohoyandou and Malamulele.

“Dirt roads and minor tar roads may be damaged and low water bridges may be flooded. Localised mudslides and erosion may also take place,” it said.

In pictures and videos that have been circulating on social media, bridges were swept away as the rain continues batter the province.

The Siloam Hospital maternity ward was flooded.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Mbombela urges motorists to use of alternative routes to free up N4 11.2.2021
Govt steps in to help avert potential flood damage in Limpopo 11.2.2021
Unemployment, GBV, floods…we are in a real state of despair 10.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

matric Matrics: Where to rewrite and get your papers re-marked 

matric Where to apply for bursaries and scholarships for 2021

Education Get your matric results right here on The Citizen

Education Matric 2020 pass rate of 76.2% better than expected ‘blood bath’ – Min Motshekga

Breaking News Zuma must spend two years in prison – Zondo

today in print

Read Today's edition