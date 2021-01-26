Disasters 26.1.2021 11:29 am

WATCH: Dlamini-Zuma briefs country on tropical storm Eloise

Citizen reporter
A flooded low-lying bridge outside Skukuza in the Kruger Park. Picture: Twitter/@SANParksKNP

Tropical storm Eloise, which made landfall in Mozambique last week, continues to wreak havoc in parts of South Africa. 

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma will on Tuesday brief the country on government’s disaster response measures to mitigate the impact of tropical storm Eloise

The storm is affecting Limpopo, parts of Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal. 

South African Weather Service forecaster William Msimanga told The Citizen last week that increased rainfall was expected to affect these parts as the storm moves over South Africa. 

Strong winds uprooted trees in parts of Mpumalanga, and in the Kruger National Park, a number of gravel roads and low-lying bridges have been closed. 

This as water levels of the Sabie, Sand and Crocodile rivers continues to increase due to heavy rain. 

Watch the briefing, scheduled to start at 11:30am, live below: 

