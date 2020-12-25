Three killed after being struck by lightning in KZN

Parents of a six-month-old baby lost their lives in eManyiseni under uMhlabuyalingana Municipality in Northern KZN, when lightning struck their home on 23 December.

In a separate incident in Jozini ward 15 in the Ndabeni area, a 70-year-old man was fatally injured after being struck by lightning.

Inclement weather conditions continue to wreak havoc across rural KZN communities.

In the last two weeks, the province’s disaster management teams have dealt with several incidents where lives were lost as a result of severe weather conditions.

The Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Sipho Hlomuka has dispatched Disaster Management teams to the affected areas to provide support to the affected families.

MEC Hlomuka has also expressed his concern at the increasing number of incidents where lightning strikes kill people in the province.

The latest incident means that in the space of two weeks the province has lost eight lives (two in Nongoma, one in uLundi, two in Mooi-Mpofana, two in uMhlabuyalingana and one in Jozini) as a result of lightning.

Hlomuka appealed to KZN residents to exercise caution when faced with inclement weather conditions.

“We are appealing to all residents to take heed to the safety protocols that need to be applied wherever there are weather warning.

“If you are outdoors during a storm, seek shelter immediately but do not seek shelter under a tree, under telephone lines and/or power lines.

“Avoid outdoor activities as hail, strong winds and lightning may result in injuries.”

Avoid low lying roads and bridges as they are susceptible to flooding.

“If possible stay indoors well clear of windows, shelter pets, cover vehicles and disconnect electrical appliances.”

This article was republished from Zululand Observer with permission

