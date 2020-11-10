 
 
Preventing disastrous runaway veld fires

Although this is a challenge in South Africa, due to its drought cycles, water scarcity and climate change, proactive landowners can help increase their resilience and protect their livelihoods.

Nica Richards
10 Nov 2020
07:05:12 AM
An aerial view of the Boshoff fires in the Free State in October 2020. Photo: Twitter/@wo_fire

Roughly 60% of South Africa’s natural landscapes are prone to fires. With very few exceptions, natural fire return cycles can last two years in wet grasslands, or 45 years in drier parts of the country.  Natural and man made fires are vastly different, with the latter ideally being avoided at all costs.  But this is a challenge in South Africa, due to its drought cycles, water scarcity and susceptibility to experiencing the harsher side of climate change.  As showcased in recent weeks, fires swept through prime farming provinces, the Free State, North West and Northern Cape.  The fires were reportedly...

