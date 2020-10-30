 
 
Farms hit by Free State fires could take three years to recover

Disasters 2 hours ago

A toxic mix of dry and hot weather, coupled with protest action and a rogue spark from an angle grinder resulted in hundreds of farms in the Hertzogville, Boshoff, Dealesville and Hoopstad areas being adversely affected. 

Nica Richards
30 Oct 2020
02:22:38 PM
An aerial view of the Boshoff fires. Photo: Twitter/@wo_fire

More than 100 000 hectares of pastures on 339 farms in the Free State have been severely damaged by what locals are calling the worst fires in years.  A toxic mix of dry and hot weather coupled with protest action and a rogue spark from an angle grinder resulted in hundreds of farms in the Hertzogville, Boshoff, Dealesville and Hoopstad areas being adversely affected.  Fires in Boshoff. Photo: M.A.P Scientific Services According to Free State Agriculture (FSA) operations manager Dr Jack Armour, Hertzogville’s fire was due to protest action in the area, when tyres and a...

