Farms hit by Free State fires could take three years to recover

Farms hit by Free State fires could take three years to recoverDisasters 2 hours ago
A toxic mix of dry and hot weather, coupled with protest action and a rogue spark from an angle grinder resulted in hundreds of farms in the Hertzogville, Boshoff, Dealesville and Hoopstad areas being adversely affected.
Business News Cosatu ‘not going to entertain an across-the-board wage freeze’
Politics If Mabuza becomes acting president, there will be instability in the country – analyst
Politics Malema: No fool can tell me which lawyer must represent me
Covid-19 Covid-19 update: 2,056 new cases identified since last report
State Capture Zondo’s relationship with sister of Zuma’s estranged wife has ‘no bearing’