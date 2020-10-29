 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Free State fire victim recovering

Disasters 1 min ago

MAP Scientific Services (Maps) fire monitoring has established that more than 96,460 hectares (964km2 ) of farmland were affected by four large fires which made up the Hertzogville fire complex last week.

Marizka Coetzer
29 Oct 2020
04:59:04 AM
PREMIUM!
Free State fire victim recovering

Fires in the Free State. Photo: Video screenshot/Supplied

A young farmer injured in the blazing Free State fires last week is recovering well despite the injuries being worse than originally thought. Tewie Nel was seriously injured while helping to fight the fire when he fell into a ditch and sustained serious third-degree burns. Andre Jansen van Rensburg, a farmer from the neighbouring town of Bultfontein, said Nel was stable and being treated in an intensive care unit. “The burn wounds are much deeper than they anticipated,” Jansen van Rensburg said. He noted Nel was starting to recover slowly. “He also getting blood transfusions after he lost a lot...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business Insight Watch live: Tito Mboweni delivers Medium-Term Budget

Courts ‘At no stage’ did cop provoke Malema or Ndlozi in assault case, court hears

Courts Watch live: Malema, Ndlozi in court for day one of assault trial

Breaking News Ramaphosa self-quarantines after Covid-19 exposure at function

Business News E-tolls here to stay and road users expected to pay – Sanral


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.