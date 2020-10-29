Free State fire victim recovering

PREMIUM!
Free State fire victim recoveringDisasters 1 min ago
MAP Scientific Services (Maps) fire monitoring has established that more than 96,460 hectares (964km2 ) of farmland were affected by four large fires which made up the Hertzogville fire complex last week.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Business Insight Watch live: Tito Mboweni delivers Medium-Term Budget
Courts ‘At no stage’ did cop provoke Malema or Ndlozi in assault case, court hears
Courts Watch live: Malema, Ndlozi in court for day one of assault trial
Breaking News Ramaphosa self-quarantines after Covid-19 exposure at function
Business News E-tolls here to stay and road users expected to pay – Sanral