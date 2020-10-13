65-year-old woman dies during shack fire in Eastern Cape

A 65-year-old Bethelsdorp woman burnt to death in a fire in Riemvasmaak outside Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, it is alleged that at about 19:00, Nontozanele Margaret Mpongoshe and her 62-year-old husband went to bed.

“They awoke at about 21:15 as their shack was on fire. They unsuccessfully tried to douse the flames with water.

“Her husband managed to escape through a small window while his wife was trapped inside and couldn’t get out.

“The entire shack was destroyed. The incident took place in Loder Crescent in Riemvasmaak,” Naidu said.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage and police have opened an inquest docket for investigation.

