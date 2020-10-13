Disasters 13.10.2020 07:44 am

Fire breaks out at Cape Gate hospital, two people treated for smoke inhalation

Two people have been treated for smoke inhalation after Cape Gate Hospital situated in Brackenfell caught fire on Monday evening.

According to the City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue department, they received an emergency call at approximately 20:00.

Firefighters from Kraaifontein, Durbanville, Brackenfell and Bellville were on scene, Fire and Rescue’s spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said.

He said that the first floor of the section of the hospital has been evacuated.

“At this stage, two persons were treated for smoke inhalation, and no other injuries were reported,” said Carelse

He said that a Fire Safety Inspector has been requested to ascertain the cause of the fire.

“The flames that [were] visible in the videos that are doing the rounds [on social media] were in fact two water tanks at the side of the building that was also burning,” he added.

“Initial reports suggests that it was the store room area on the first floor and two water tanks outside the building that were burning.”

The fire was extinguished just after 10pm and crews managed to clear the smoke logged areas.

