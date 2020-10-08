Three-year-old girl declared dead after drowning in a swimming pool

A 3-year-old girl was declared dead following a drowning incident in Florida, Johannesburg, on Wednesday afternoon.

According to ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen, when paramedics arrived at the home shortly after 12:30, they found the little girl lying in the yard and bystanders performing CPR on her.

“It is understood that she was found in the pool. Paramedics immediately assisted and continued with the CPR. ER24, along with the City of Johannesburg’s Training Academy, transported the girl under advanced life support interventions to hospital.

“CPR was continued all the way to the hospital and inside,” Van Huyssteen said.

“Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of everyone involved, the little girl’s vital signs rapidly diminished. She was declared dead shortly afterward.”

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are not known.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.