Cops launch investigation after fire breakout kills three people in Alexandra

The cause of a fire in Alexandra, which left three people dead on Wednesday morning, is under investigation, Johannesburg Emergency Management Services has said.

Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said it responded to multiple shacks on fire in Second Avenue in the early hours of the morning.

“Three people lost their lives during the incident,” he added.

They had been burnt beyond recognition. About 200 shacks were also destroyed.

“The cause of the fire at this stage is still a subject of investigations,” Mulaudzi said.

He, however, urged residents to be careful when using heating devices which could result in a blaze if left unattended.

Mulaudzi also called on residents to ensure the safety of emergency personnel who had come under attack in the area three times in August alone.

Among the incidents are physical attacks on firefighters accused of “late-coming” as well as people grabbing fire hoses while flames are being doused.

“This kind of behaviour not only creates fear and panic amongst EMS personnel but it also disrupts service delivery and affects our response times because we have to seek a police escort every time we have an emergency in the area,” he said.

“Residents are urged to refrain from this behaviour and protect EMS personnel who are rendering this very important essential service.”

