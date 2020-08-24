WATCH: 139-year-old Durban mosque goes up in flames

A fire has broken out at the Juma Masjid Mosque on Dr Yusuf Dadoo Street, formerly known as Grey Street, in Durban’s central business district (CBD), confirmed the KwaZulu Natal Emergency Medical Services (KZN EMS).

KZN EMS spokesperson Robert McKenzie said firefighters from eThekwini fire department also arrived at the scene to put out the blaze, which broke out around 12pm on Monday.

“The fire department is on scene and they are currently working to control the blaze. The scene is still active, so we will know more about what started the fire once the units on scene have managed to get the situation under control,” he said.

McKenzie further said paramedics were also on standby at the incident, with no casualties not being reported yet.

He added that the cause of the fire remained unknown at this stage.

“We also have several ambulances at the scene, but no report of casualties as yet. The cause of the fire is not known at this stage and is going to be investigated,” he said.

According to SA History, the Jumah mosque was founded by Aboobaker Amod and Hajee Mahomed Dada, who purchased a site in 1881 for ₤150 on the corner of Grey and Queen streets in the heart of what came to constitute Durban’s “Indian quarter”.

The mosque accommodated around 50 worshippers by the time it was established and was extended in 1884 to hold 275 people.

Today the mosque can host nearly 7,000 worshippers due to its consistent development over the years. It is considered as the largest mosque in the southern hemisphere, according to SA Venues.

