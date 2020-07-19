Disasters 19.7.2020 07:34 am

In Pictures: Fire ravages Pretoria informal settlement

Noxolo Sibiya
Photo: Tshwane EMS

About 50 shacks have burned and two people were transported to hospital after a fire broke out on Saturday morning.

Close to 50 families have been left homeless after a fire broke out at the Plastic View informal settlement in Moreleta Park on Saturday morning.

Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson, Charles Mabaso said three of its stations were called to the incident, which was reported at about 05:43, reports Pretoria East Rekord .

“The fire has been extinguished. Emergency services are still on scene extinguishing hot spots,” he said.

“The number of shacks that burned is about 50.”

He said two people were transported to hospital. One with minor burns and one with a medical condition.

The metro’s disaster management team was also sent to assess the impact of the fire on the community.

“They will coordinate relief for the affected with various stakeholders,” Mabaso said.

“This may include arrangements for temporary accommodation and social development to look at socio-economic issues affecting the community due to the fire.”

He said the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

In 2018 the area saw three fires broke out in a period of a month leaving close to 1 500 people homeless.

Photo: Brinant Security

Photo: Tshwane EMS

Photo: Brinant security

Photo: Brinant security

Photo: Tshwane EMS

