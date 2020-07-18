Fire damages part of children’s home in Cape Town

A fire, which burnt for about two hours, has damaged part of the Holy Cross Children’s Home in Ravensmead, Cape Town.

There were 24 people on the premises at the time of the blaze.

None of the residents were injured, the City of Cape Town said.

The incident took place on Saturday morning, the City’s Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, added.

The fire damaged the home’s second storey which consists of dormitory bedrooms, bathrooms, a lounge area and kitchen.

The Fire and Rescue Service was alerted just before 10am on Saturday, and firefighters from the Belhar fire station were first on the scene.

The severity of the fire required additional firefighters, and crews were dispatched from Kuils River, Goodwood and Lansdowne fire stations.

The fire was extinguished at 12pm. No injuries were reported and all residents have been accounted for. The cause is unknown.

