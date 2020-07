Hundreds of homes were flooded in Zwelitsha informal settlement, Milnerton, Cape Town, on 10 July, when the Diep River burst its banks. Peter Luhanga filmed the situation.

Published originally on GroundUp

© 2020 GroundUp.

This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

