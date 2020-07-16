Disasters 16.7.2020 10:15 am

WATCH: Substation fire leaves Richards Bay residents without electricity

Dave Savides
Fire fighters at the substation. Image: Supplied.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this stage.

Most parts in the Richards Bay area were left without electricity after a fire broke out at the Hercules Substation around 6am on Thursday.

Areas including Arboretum, Wildenweide, Veldenvlei and Birdswood, Alton, Mandlazini, as well as Richards Bay’s central business district (CBD) will be affected for some time as electrical technicians restore normal service.

Richards Bay’s fire rescue team is still putting out the fires according to the fire department.

The Richards Bay South African Police Service (SAPS) were unreachable for comment.

This article first appeared on Zulu Observer and was republished with permission. Article will be updated when more information is received.

